SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 3,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,798. The company has a market capitalization of $674.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

