SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

