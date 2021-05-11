Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

