Seigniorage Shares Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $95,951.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.00776232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00066198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00247937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $664.93 or 0.01213315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.00723853 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

