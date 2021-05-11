Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £439.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.72.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

