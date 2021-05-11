ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post $100.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,249,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.07. 260,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,756. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

