Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,593,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,314. The company has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.57.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.