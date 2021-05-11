Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives C$9.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VII. Stifel Firstegy lowered Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.19 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:VII traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.61.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

