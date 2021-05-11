Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,691 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.61. 18,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.