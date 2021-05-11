Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.34. The stock had a trading volume of 338,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,421,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average is $218.28. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

