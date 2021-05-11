Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,177. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.24 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

