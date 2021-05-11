Sfmg LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.81. 494,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

