Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 38,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 113,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,781,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

