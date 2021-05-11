Sfmg LLC Purchases 96,790 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 5.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 4.99% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

