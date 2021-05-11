Sfmg LLC Sells 40 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $342.95. 12,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,342. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.79 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.