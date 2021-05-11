Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $89.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

