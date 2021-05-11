Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

SJR.B traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.94. The firm has a market cap of C$17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.39 and a one year high of C$36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

