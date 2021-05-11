Shawcor (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE SCL opened at C$6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$425.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.41.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.29.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.