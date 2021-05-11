Shawcor (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million.
TSE SCL opened at C$6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$425.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.41.
Shawcor Company Profile
Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.
