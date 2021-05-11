SHIELD Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $302,503.71 and $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,544.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.13 or 0.06978391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.47 or 0.02433124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00639820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.57 or 0.00190059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00773017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00613458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00503000 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

