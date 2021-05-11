Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $9.69 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $9.69 or 0.00017463 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $2.18 million and $4.57 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

