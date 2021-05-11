ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $161.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Shares of SWAV traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,140. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

