Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Shopify by 37.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 46.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,080.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.06, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,143.98. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

