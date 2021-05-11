SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

