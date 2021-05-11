SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.17 million.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 150,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. Analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

