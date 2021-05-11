Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.50. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 5,737 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.