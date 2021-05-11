Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,099. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

