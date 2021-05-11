SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.