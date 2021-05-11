SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,209 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

