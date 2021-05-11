SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

