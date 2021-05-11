SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 955,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 138,549 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.