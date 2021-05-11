SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $285.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $206.92 and a 1 year high of $287.35.

