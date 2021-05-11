Signata Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Signata has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $221,620.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 94.9% higher against the dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00084537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00107448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.00 or 0.00797923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.40 or 0.09123459 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

