Signaturefd LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 188,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $586.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.70. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $240.34 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

