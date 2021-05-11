Signaturefd LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 191.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

