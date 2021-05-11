Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,036 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.