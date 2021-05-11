Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Down to $135.22

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.22, but opened at $123.48. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $126.36, with a volume of 1,011 shares.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.8% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 59,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

