Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

