Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,439.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

NYSE SPG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $128.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.23. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

