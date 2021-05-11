SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “
Shares of SKM opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
