SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SKM opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.