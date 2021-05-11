SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $512.03 million and approximately $63.44 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 18% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

