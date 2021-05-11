SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.89 Million

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post sales of $384.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $346.42 million. SM Energy reported sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

NYSE SM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.33. 66,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,266. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

