SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $12.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 3,101,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,538. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

