Small Love Potion Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $64.08 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00082152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00065170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00106833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00775349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

