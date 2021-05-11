Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company.

Shares of EM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,443. Smart Share Global has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

