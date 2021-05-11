SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SmileDirectClub updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC remained flat at $$7.96 on Tuesday. 288,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,334. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

