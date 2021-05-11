SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$199.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.55 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 423,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,334. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

