Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 3,018 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

FDIS opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22.

