Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 307 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $333.62 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

