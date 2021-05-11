Smith Salley & Associates Buys 695 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

