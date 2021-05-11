Smith Salley & Associates Has $3.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,945.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.